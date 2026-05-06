Shannon Elizabeth reveals how Denise Richards inspired her to start an OnlyFans account

Shannon Elizabeth has been openly talking about the way OnlyFans has changed her life, and she has Denise Richards to thank. It’s previously been reported that Elizabeth earned nearly $1 million in just one week after launching an account on the platform.

“It is not my place to discuss my client’s finances, so I can’t be specific,” Elizabeth’s rep told Us. “But Shannon has done very well. She is overwhelmed and didn’t expect this kind of response.” She confirmed she’s made more than all of her film roles combined – in a week!

As for who inspired her to start an account, Shannon spoke to Denise, who starred on Love Actually with her. Denise, who reportedly makes $2 million a week on the app, was contacted by Elizabeth, who claims she’s “been really helpful and talked her through it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANNON ELIZABETH (@shannonelizabeth)

Elizabeth said, “She recommended people that she worked with who helped to teach her. I’m sure sometime in future, maybe we’ll do a collaboration together.” Denise joined OnlyFans back in 2022 and has quickly become one of the top-earning creators on the platform.

Denise used to model for Playboy and amassed over 100,000 paid subscribers on OnlyFans, a topic her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have brought up. Erika Jayne said, “Did you know it’s seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?”

Elizabeth said: “My manager and I were talking, and he would say, ‘Well, you know, this might be what happens.’ He said, ‘You’ve now made more money in a week than you did on American Pie, Scary Movie, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Love Actually combined.’”

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