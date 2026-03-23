This is the whopping six-figure sum Denise Richards paid for her new facelift

Denise Richards is stepping into Spring with a seriously fresh look, and naturally, the internet has thoughts.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, has been unusually candid about undergoing a facelift after years of saying she never thought she’d do it.

Now that Denise has shared her before-and-after photos and opened up about the work she had done, Bravo stans are doing what they do best: zooming in, comparing notes, and trying to figure out the price tag.

She’s debuting a fresh look entirely, so let’s get into just how much Denise Richards paid for her new facelift… it’s a whopping six-figure sum.

Denise showcased her facelift

Denise fully pulled back the curtain on her transformation in March 2026, when she and Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr Ben Talei shared striking before-and-after images on Instagram.

She also spoke to Allure about the decision, revealing that she had the surgery around eight months earlier and describing the results as “night and day.”

This was not just a standard facelift: Denise’s treatment included a facelift, temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip lift and fat grafting, per PEOPLE.

Denise said she had spent around two years thinking about it before finally going through with it. Her main concern, by her own account, was looking restored rather than looking like a different person, and that “refreshed, not unrecognisable” result is exactly why people are so obsessed with the photos.

Her doctor wrote in the caption of their joint post:

“…It’s hard to describe in a paragraph the type of surgery or procedures I do because they are so unique in many ways and there isn’t really a standard to compare it to. If you look at every mm from top to bottom of any photo you will see comprehensive improvements. There are things that the majority of surgeons in the world would gloss over such as the organization of the eyebrow hair or the contour and shape of the forehead. As we age so many little things change like the disarray of the eyebrow hair pattern.

“If you look at the after photo, you can see how much more organized they look from the three dimensional changes I’m able to make. If you look at the forehead contours from the side view, you can see how young in the shape looks now. Her stunning, gorgeous eyes were restored rather than changed or just cleaned up. Even her earlobes look better from all views. The sad or tired look around the eyes and mouth have been neutralized and reversed.

He continued: “Her neck and upper chest are glowing now with the type of lift that I do combined with the PHAT Skin™️ technique. You can see that even the furrowing between her eyebrows has been relaxed. If you look at the smiling photos, you’ll see that even though the volume of the face was restored, the smile looks less cheeky. This is a consequence of muscle modulation and SMAS optimization within the AuraLyft™️ deep plane type lift. This world of lifting hasn’t been described before…”

People are speculating just how much it cost

Now for the question everyone is whispering in the group chat: what did this actually cost? Denise has not publicly shared a total bill.

But based on current pricing tied to Dr Ben Talei’s Beverly Hills practice, the likely number is firmly in six-figure territory. A consultation form linked to Talei’s practice lists his AuraLyft, described as an advanced deep plane face and neck lift, at $175,000 to $225,000, before anaesthesia and operating room fees.

That means Denise’s bill was very likely at least $175,000, and potentially more once you factor in the additional procedures she said she had done, including the brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip lift and fat grafting. A recent New York Post feature on another patient of Talei’s also described a $200,000 Beverly Hills facelift journey.

While nobody outside Denise and her surgeon knows the exact final total, the strongest evidence points to a facelift package costing somewhere in the $175,000 to $225,000-plus range.

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