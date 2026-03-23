‘I have my theories’: Miranda finally breaks her silence over Taylor’s 2023 leaked video

If you’ve been even remotely plugged into the world of reality TV, you’ll know that the drama surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul has not slowed down since she first stepped on the scene. But, in 2026, things have gone from wild to seriously concerning.

In March 2026, a video was leaked appearing to show Taylor throwing three stools at her ex, Dakota Mortensen, while her child was present in the room.

Now questions are being raised about that 2023 leaked video, and some are once again deep in their investigative era.

Taylor’s castmate Miranda Hope is finally speaking out, and content creator Dana Bowling is adding her own theories; making the story a whole lot messier.

Theories are emerging on who leaked the video

Here is who I think leaked the tape to TMZ #taylorfrankiepaul pic.twitter.com/xoMuVSOIM5 — Dana Bowling – Daily Dose of Dana (@imdanabowling) March 22, 2026

Let’s rewind. The leaked video involving Taylor in 2023 sparked massive online speculation, with some trying to piece together who could have been behind it.

Recently, Dana Bowling shared her own evolving theory, admitting she initially suspected Taylor’s ex, Dakota Mortensen, but has since reconsidered.

In her breakdown, Dana pointed out a key detail… TMZ reportedly confirmed they didn’t obtain the footage from public records, they got it directly from someone. That alone narrows things down significantly.

Even more interesting? Taylor’s ex-husband, Tate Paul, allegedly hadn’t even seen the video at the time it leaked. So if he didn’t have access, and TMZ got it from a source, not court filings, then the circle of possible people becomes very small.

All in all, Dana’s speculation boils down to her pointing the finger at Miranda.

Miranda breaks her silence on the video leak

Miranda tells Dana Bowling that MomTok didn’t leak the footage to TMZ, but seems to know who might have 👀 pic.twitter.com/oVtmoykbbO — Zack Peter (@zackpeter) March 23, 2026

Now, Miranda has stepped in to clear at least one thing up, and it’s a big one.

In a comment that’s now circulating everywhere, she shut down speculation that the women in Taylor’s circle had anything to do with the leak.

She explained that she saw the video at the same time as everyone else and emphasised that none of the girls were ever in possession of it or any related evidence.

Miranda also made it clear that her previous comments weren’t meant to throw shade at Taylor.

Instead, she said she simply doesn’t support or condone the behaviour shown in the video “from either party.”

Interestingly, she revealed that she and Taylor are actually in a better place now. According to Miranda, Taylor has apologised for past drama (including the Shania and Chase situations), and the two have moved forward.

But the most intriguing part? Miranda admitted she does have her own theories about who leaked the video, she’s just not naming names. What she did confirm, though, is that it “wasn’t any of the women.”

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

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