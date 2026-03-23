Libby reveals she and Andrew weren’t even interested in each other on Age of Attraction

Even though Libby and Andrew are one of the main couples on Age of Attraction, she’s now claimed they weren’t even interested in each other at first. She also made claims that they were set up on a date and that they were in a love triangle we were never shown.

She has now claimed how Andrew was “talking to somebody who was actually his age which made way more sense on paper for him,” which made Libby feel like she was getting rejected. Libby said, “I was actually involved in a little love triangle, it was really juicy.”

“Contrary to popular belief, Andrew and I were actually not very interested in each other in the beginning. We actually kind of ruled each other out because I thought that he was a younger guy looking to date older women, and he was looking to date older women,” she said.

Libby continued: “He kind of knew that I was younger. He kind of did not take me seriously, we didn’t even start talking until we literally got set up on a date. I was kind of like, ‘Well, why would he pick me?’ I was fully expecting to be rejected on our date.

“You missed that entire narrative of me thinking I was going to get rejected and him having to make a decision between a stronger connection and something that made more sense, I think it kind of explains my behaviour and apprehension to open up.”

Libby revealed she only had 13 days between getting to call that she was accepted on the show, and actually filming. He told Viall Files how they’d stay up until three or four in the morning, just chatting. Andrew revealed: “I had to be the one giving to get her to feel safe.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Netflix and Andrew for comment.

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