Andrew shares ‘deep’ moments he had with Libby we never got to see on Age of Attraction

Andrew revealed that there’s some meaningful moments we never got to see him and Libby have on Age of Attraction. He’s now claimed that, although they mostly just seem to have banter, they’d actually stay up until the early hours talking about really deep things.

He told Viall Files how they’d stay up until three or four in the morning, just chatting. Andrew revealed: “In past relationships, I’m always the one that needs them to show up for me. I need them to give and I don’t give too much, until they’re ready to open up more.”

“Then I’m like, I’ll be vulnerable. That wasn’t going to work with Libby. I almost had to be the one giving to get her to feel secure and get her to feel safe and be able to be vulnerable with me. If you want a healthy relationship, you have to meet them halfway,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Libby Vodicka (@libbyvodicka)

Andrew continued: “I don’t know how much you’ll see on the show, but we would stay up until three or 4am, just talking about our childhood and parents and things that are just more deep than probably some of the surface-level banter you’ll see between us.”

“She hides behind the jokes, but there’s definitely another side to her that’s deep, once you kind of get her to feel safe with you. Libby would give me great advice during the show, she surprised me quite often,” Andrew added of his relationship with her.

Libby agreed, and revealed on Viall Files that she liked Andrew’s emotional intelligence as she “could have a conversation about her life, goals and relationships and he would meet me there,” adding how that “wasn’t something she’d experienced with younger guys.”

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