Vanelle reveals the real reason she chose Jorge over Justin on Age of Attraction

Vanelle had connections with both Jorge and Justin on Age of Attraction, but ultimately she ended up going with Jorge, and we all know how that ended up playing out…

However, during an appearance on The Viall Files, Vanelle revealed why she decided to pick Jorge over Justin on Age of Attraction.

She explained that Justin reminded her a lot of her exes, saying: “Honestly, like Justin was very similar to the type of guys I’ve dated in the past. Um, like very like I’m also very like reserved and a little bit quiet. Justin was a similar to me, but he was also just very sweet. Such a gentleman.”

But Vanelle felt like Jorge felt “different from most guys” she’d dated in the past, saying: “He was very outgoing. It brought a little bit of like excitement out of me and he brought out like a goofy side of me. Um, so I was just very intrigued by Jorge. I think that’s what it was ultimately. And then I started to just really enjoy getting to know him.”

Vanelle also revealed how old she really thought 60 year old Jorge was when the pair first met, admitting she thought he was “45, 50 max.”

Nick Viall recalled: “You know what’s funny? So, when y’all had your commitment ceremony, you were on set and they were like, ‘Natalie, you might need to go in and like talk to Vanelle because she might be so shocked that she like needs to talk to somebody because she is not going to be expecting this at all. She has told us so many times like she will stay in the 40s. She does not want to date anyone outside of 40.”

Vanelle explained that whilst she “couldn’t believe” his age, that he could have been “80 years old” and she’s still have wanted to be with him.

She admitted that she felt like Jorge was going to “be her husband” and and very much starting to “fall for him.”

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