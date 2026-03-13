Jorge from Age of Attraction opens up about intense off-camera moment with Vanelle

He stuck up for her when people sided with him

Jorge from Age of Attraction met Vanelle during filming, and he’s now opened up about an off-camera moment they shared together. According to Vanelle, an off-camera “incident,” which involved an altercation with a man in the street, led to their romance.

He’s now revealed he’ll “always protect a Black woman” and that she’s “good,” even though a lot of people are siding with him on the show. One person said: “Not sure what the off-camera encounter was, but props to you for your instinct to protect a Black woman❤️.”

Jorge confessed to cameras that her celibacy journey “could become a very big issue for him” after having an off-camera disagreement about it the night before. Things took an even darker turn when the couple was approached by a stranger making “threatening remarks”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanelle 🌹 (@vanellesandra_)

Both of these incidents happened off-camera, and Vanelle was uncomfortable with Jorge’s fiery response to the man. And because of her unwillingness to support him in that moment, he got mad at her, with her saying it “feels like he’s talking at me rather than with her.”

Jorge and Vanelle decided to end their relationship because of the off-camera fight. Jorge said: “We had an incident yesterday where some crazy guy comes walking up, making threatening remarks. And I told him he better back up… So we exchanged comments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Sanchez (@attorneyjorge)

He also said they “exchanged remarks, and Vanelle took that some kind of way.” She shared, “I felt uncomfortable in that situation, and I just felt like it could have been handled differently.” Jorge still follows her on Instagram, so they appear to be on good terms.

Jorge also revealed he “attempted to tell her” about being a parent himself, before it was shown on the show. In the Promise Room, Vanelle told Jorge that she intended to stay celibate until marriage, and he later used this against her during an argument.

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