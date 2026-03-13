Alex reveals he deliberately made himself unkempt for his Love Is Blind wedding, here’s why

Alex really didn’t exactly try to clean himself up for his Love Is Blind wedding, and as it turns out that choice was entirely intentional on his part.

Alex appeared on The Viall Files to explain his unkempt appearance, with host Nick saying that a lot of people commented that the state of his hair and beard was a clear sign he and Ashley weren’t going to tie the knot.

Alex confirmed it was “on purpose on his end”, explaining: “I did think ahead of time because I did have a conversation with Ashley that it was going to be a no for me ahead of time that this was not really my my real, you know, wedding.

“And it was one of those that I don’t want I want to save something for my wife, my real wife that I actually get married to.”

Alex explained that this was also why he didn’t get his mum to walk him down the aisle during Love Is Blind.

He continued: “And I didn’t walk my mom down the aisle for a reason. I didn’t shave for a reason. I didn’t go to the barber for a reason. And yes, the jacket is too size too big.

“It’s a trench coat realistically and I didn’t really fix that for a reason. The fuzz in my beard is accidental.”

Nick commented that it’s almost like whilst Alex agreed to do the ceremony that he was “protesting against it.” Alex responded that whilst he wasn’t protesting, it was more that he wanted to “save some things” for his “actual wife.”

He added: “Like I do think like actually walking my mom down the aisle and showing up correctly is something that I do want to actually have and in my real wedding. I knew ahead of time this wasn’t going to be it. So not really a protest but just more saving it for her.”

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