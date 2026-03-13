It’s been 18 months since filming, so how successful are Gordon Ramsay’s 22 Bishopsgate restaurants?

Was all that stress really worth it?!

If you’ve already binged Being Gordon Ramsay on Netflix and immediately fallen down a very specific rabbit hole about 22 Bishopsgate, then same.

The series makes Gordon’s London mega-launch look equal parts glamorous, chaotic and wildly stressful, but TV is one thing, real life is another.

So now that a bit of time has passed, the obvious question is: did the whole Bishopsgate dream actually work?

From when the show was filmed to what’s open there now, the Michelin news, and which parts of the project are still evolving, here’s a little catch-up on where Gordon Ramsay’s sky-high restaurant empire stands.

When was Gordon Ramsay’s Netflix series filmed?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Gordon Ramsay HIGH (@restaurantgordonramsayhigh)

Being Gordon Ramsay is a behind-the-scenes series following the run-up to Gordon’s biggest restaurant venture yet at 22 Bishopsgate, with filming taking place over roughly six to nine months.

Tudum’s early announcement in August 2024 said the documentary would cover the lead-up to the opening of the project, while the Netflix episode guide says episode one begins with “just 22 weeks until the big opening.”

That means the bulk of filming appears to have taken place across the second half of 2024 and into early 2025, ending around the launch period for the first Bishopsgate venues.

That timeline also fits with trade reporting that Lucky Cat at 22 Bishopsgate and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High opened in February 2025.

The series itself debuted on Netflix in 2026 as a six-episode documentary. So what we’re all watching now is essentially Ramsay’s 2024-25 pressure cooker era!

Gordon Ramsay Bishopsgate now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay Restaurants (@gordonramsayrestaurants)

Now for the juicy bit: was it actually successful?

On the evidence we have right now, yes, especially at the high-end end of the project.

The clearest win is Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, the 12-seat chef’s table at 22 Bishopsgate, which Gordon Ramsay Restaurants says was awarded its first Michelin star in the 2026 guide. Michelin’s own guide also lists it as a one-star restaurant. For a venue this new, that is a seriously strong flex.

Lucky Cat Bishopsgate is also up and running on the 60th floor, with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants promoting it as a full-scale dining and cocktails destination with 360-degree London views and late opening hours.

In other words, it hasn’t quietly disappeared after the cameras left, which honestly is what people always want to know after these glossy launch shows.

And the Bishopsgate story still isn’t finished. Gordon Ramsay Restaurants says Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at 22 Bishopsgate opens on 6 May, calling it the “next major milestone” for the site.

The Caterer also reports that this launch will mark Ramsay’s 100th restaurant opening. So rather than shrinking the project, the group is still expanding it.

Speaking of his success in March 2026, Gordon said in an Instagram post: “Opening last year was honestly just the beginning. Bishopsgate, to me, is an iconic moment… From Lucky Cat to Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, the food, the service, the view, the entertainment, it’s just off the charts. So, a mammoth task and a brilliant team… It’s been an incredible first 12 months of Bishopsgate.

He continued: “The intimacy of Gordon Ramsay High… It’s only 12 seats… It’s five nights a week and 12 guests a night. It’s pretty special. It’s just started, and it’s been one of the best starts we’ve ever experienced. But now we have another jewel in the crown. Weeks from now, we’re launching Bread Street Kitchen 2.0 underneath Lucky Cat.”

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