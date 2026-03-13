Moving states to musical date nights: Inside Vic and Christine’s adorable marriage

They had zero drama and triangles, with no doubt the stars were aligned for just the two of them. Vic and Christine are Love Is Blind Ohio‘s poster couple, and their marriage has only gone from strength to strength in the past year since filming took place.

Christine moved to another state for him

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Christine moved to Columbus from Cleveland for a “good reason” (aka, for Vic) and said the “best part is coming home to him every day.” She explained on the Love Is Blind reunion that his desk is by the fire and it “just makes her day” to see him immediately. Cuties!

She leaves notes around the house, with Vic saying the “home is a home” because she’ll leave messages saying things like, “Have a great day with the students.” Christine also leaves psalms and scriptures on notes on his computer, and omg, they’re just adorable.

They’ve been on multiple date nights

Vic and Christine have gone on multiple date nights in Columbus, and have established which two restaurants are their favourite. One of those eateries involves live music, Vic revealed to Experience Columbus, even though Christine never thought she’d move there.

Christine met all of Vic’s family

Christine has met all of the close lads in Vic’s life, while he’s actually gone to her best friend’s wedding with her. The bestie, called Tori, revealed she can “finally talk about her best friend marrying the man of her dreams” and shared a snap of them smiling as a group.

Vic is her ‘forever’ person

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Christine has revealed she sees Vic as her “forever ever” on her Instagram Story. They also shared a cute video of them laughing and her mentioning how much they kiss, while it’s pretty obvious they were both still as loved-up as ever on their press days.

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