Here’s who applied for Love Is Blind Ohio and who was approached by a casting agent

From Vic to Bri, there’s several cast members on Love Is Blind Ohio who either applied or was approached by a casting agent. I need to know who was given the push on LinkedIn, where a lot of former cast members have been approached, and who filled out the form.

Vic applied after a friend advised him to

Vic filled out the official Love Is Blind application form after a friend advised him to. He mentioned that the application process was “cathartic” and prompted him to share his romantic history and goals. Vic was then called up and had to pack his bag in 48. hours!

Connor’s sisters signed him up

Connor’s sisters decided to fill out the application form for him, so they’d hopefully get a new sister-in-law. He revealed his two sisters signed him up for the show because he “hadn’t had much luck dating a couple years prior to the show,” he told Cincinnati Enquirer.

Emma was approached by an agent

Emma was actually watching Love Is Blind’s last season on Netflix, when she was approached to be on the show. A casting agent slid into her DMs, rather than finding the casting call herself, and voila! That’s how she ended up meeting Mike in the pods.

Alex was approached via LinkedIn

Alex, who works as a soccer coach, has mentioned how he was approached to go on Love Is Blind on LinkedIn, which is a really common place that producers have reached out to potential cast members, ever since the Seattle season. So he never actually applied himself!

Brittany filled in the application form

Brittany was tired of dating in real life, which wasn’t working, so she decided to apply for Love Is Blind. “It was pretty dead for me,” Brittany told Bravity, adding the opportunity felt like a great way to “meet people I would never have the chance to cross paths with.”

Jordan applied on his own accord

A friend referred Jordan to the Love Is Blind application process. He told producers that he didn’t want to be matched to someone with children, but alas, he ended up making history as the first cast member to ever marry a single parent on the show!

Bri was given the opportunity to be cast

Bri was approached by a casting agent rather than applying herself. “As this opportunity came up, it was like a why not? Like, what do I have to lose? Like, it’s worked out for other people in the past, like, why not me?” she recently said to Bravity.

