He’s Prince Harry’s doppelgänger, so let’s get to know John from Age of Attraction off-screen

He wants to find his Meghan

If Age of Attraction has delivered one thing already, it’s cast members you instantly want to Google the second the episode ends, and John is absolutely one of them.

With his red hair, tailored wardrobe and that quietly confident energy, it’s not exactly shocking that John compared himself to Prince Harry on the show, the resemblance really is there.

But there’s a lot more to the Age of Attraction star than a royal lookalike moment and some on-screen flirting.

Off-screen, his life seems to revolve around business, fashion and a very polished Miami lifestyle. A quick scroll through his Instagram reveals everything from modelling snaps and gym sessions to travel and brand launches.

So, let’s get into it…

He’s one of the younger singles in the experiment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Merrill (@johnmerrill_23)

John is one of the singles on Netflix’s new dating show Age of Attraction, hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy.

The whole concept is that people build a connection first and only find out each other’s ages later, which obviously leads to some pretty wild reveals.

The show dropped on March 11, 2026, and John quickly became one of the contestants everyone was talking about.

He’s 27, and his connection with 54-year-old stylist Theresa DeMaria ended up being one of the biggest age gaps of the season.

His day job is in software sales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Merrill (@johnmerrill_23)

Away from the Netflix dating chaos, John’s main career is in software sales.

It makes sense as he comes off as polished, driven and clearly very comfortable selling himself as well as an idea. It also gives him a slightly more corporate edge than some of the other cast members, which makes his fashion-heavy Instagram all the more interesting.

He’s very much a fashion guy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Merrill (@johnmerrill_23)

John’s social presence makes one thing crystal clear: this man loves clothes.

His Instagram bio says he’s signed with Posche Models and is the founder of Fictional Affluence.

His recent posts show him at a Kiton event, tagging luxury fashion names, and generally leaning into a sharp, tailored, affluent aesthetic.

Miami New Times also reports that he models for his clothing brand, Fictional Affluence, which fits perfectly with the polished image he puts out online. It’s all very “soft-launching a lifestyle brand while looking expensive,” and he pulls it off.

Miami seems to be a huge part of his identity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Merrill (@johnmerrill_23)

John is firmly in the Miami orbit, and reports describe him as “born-and-bred Miami.”

That makes sense when you look at his content: tennis courts in the sun, Bal Harbour fashion moments, airport activations and beach workouts all scream glossy South Florida energy.

Even when he’s travelling, his feed still has that very Miami mix of fitness, networking, luxury and content-ready aesthetics.

John is super ambitious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Merrill (@johnmerrill_23)

Maybe that’s the most interesting thing about John: everything around him feels intentional.

His profile currently highlights Age of Attraction season one, his brand, and his agency, while his recent posts jump from travel in Sardinia to fitness clips to high-fashion appearances and luxe-looking lifestyle shots.

Add in the fact that the show itself was filmed in Canada in summer 2025 before premiering in 2026, and it’s clear John stepped into this moment ready for visibility.

Whether you watched for the romance or stayed for the Harry vibes, he definitely knows how to keep people watching.

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