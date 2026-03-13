Debunked: Did Amber get plastic surgery before the Love Is Blind reunion?

People think she looks wildly different

If you’ve been anywhere near Love Is Blind discourse lately, you already know the internet has latched onto Amber’s reunion look in a big way.

Some have been comparing her softer, more natural pod scenes with her full-glam reunion appearance and asking the same question: Did she have cosmetic work done in between?

It’s the kind of reality TV rabbit hole people fall into fast, especially when reunion makeup, lighting, styling and facial expressions can make someone look totally different.

But before we all start acting like board-certified detectives, here’s what’s actually known, and what’s just speculation…

People are speculating about Amber and plastic surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karina Seuser (@goldcoast.aesthetics)

The speculation is real, and it seems to be centred mostly on Amber’s lips.

In one Instagram reel discussing her reunion appearance, a creator suggests Amber’s lips looked different and floated the theory that she may have had filler dissolved to improve her “teeth show.”

That idea has spread because people are comparing Amber’s look in the pods to her reunion glam, where her hair is more voluminous, her makeup is heavier, and the camera angles are much less soft and intimate than the pod footage.

But that theory is still just that: a theory. There is no confirmed report, interview, or statement showing that Amber had lip filler dissolved, opted for surgery, or had any cosmetic procedure specifically before the reunion.

And honestly, the photos alone are not proof of surgery. In the pods, Amber appears in softer lighting with loose waves, minimal-accessory styling, and a more relaxed facial expression.

At the reunion, she’s wearing a much more dramatic beauty look, including fuller-volume hair, statement earrings, contour-heavy makeup and glossy lips.

Those factors can absolutely change how someone’s face photographs, especially around the mouth and cheek area.

Reality Shrine reached out to Amber for comment.

Amber hasn’t spoken publicly about getting surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Morrison (@amber_catherine9)

As of now, Amber does not appear to have publicly confirmed getting plastic surgery ahead of the reunion.

Since the messy reunion dropped, it seems a lot of the focus has been on the reunion fallout with Jordan, including their split, the tension onstage, and Amber’s own social posts pushing back on claims made about her behaviour.

There’s no proof that Amber got plastic surgery before the Love Is Blind reunion.

Sure, people are speculating, one viral reel specifically questioned whether her lips looked altered, but Amber herself has not publicly said she underwent surgery. Until that changes, this one belongs in the debunked pile, with a side note that reunion glam can be seriously transformative!

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