Has Secret Lives of Mormon Wives filming stopped because Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested?

Apparently there’s some drama involving Taylor Frankie Paul which means that filming for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five has stopped, but it it because she’s been arrested?

There have been rumours online about the real reason filming for season five of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has had to be stopped, with claims Taylor Frankie Paul has once again been arrested. However, is there actually any truth to it?

Well. according to TMZ, sources claimed that production had to be shut down after Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen got into a fight so bad that filming had to be stopped entirely.

Someone on Reddit asked: “Why are they saying production stopped and that she was arrested?”

Another person claimed: “Heard this as well. She gets back with Dakota right after bachelorette and Dakota’s roommate calls the cops on her and she gets arrested for DV and probation violation.”

However, this has been proven as not being true by a paralegal in the comments, who proved she hadn’t been arrested again.

They explained: “Ok people. Paralegal here. I just looked on Xchange. There is no OSC scheduled in her current case, which would happen if she were to violate any terms of her probation sentence. And OSCs are usually scheduled fast because the police can see you’re on probation, and when you’re on probation, you have to stay a law-abiding citizen.

“The last report on the docket says she has been continuously compliant with all the requirements. So the story that she violated her current probation terms seems fake. Even if she had received some sort of unrelated charge, that would count as a violation of her terms in general so I’m not sure where this is coming from!”

So, whist we’ll probably have to wait for season five of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to release to find out the real reason filming stopped, and whether Taylor Frankie Paul was involved, it definitely seems like she hasn’t been arrested.

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