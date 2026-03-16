After ‘awkward’ Oscars run-in, here’s the beef between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s sister

When Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out at the Oscars, it was always going to get people talking.

But it wasn’t just the couple’s latest red carpet moments that had fans zooming in, it was Kylie’s interaction with Timothée’s sister, Pauline Chalamet, that really sent people into detective mode.

A quick greeting turned into endless body language analysis, lip-reading claims and, naturally, fresh rumours that Pauline might not be totally sold on her brother’s very high-profile relationship.

So, is there actually tension there? Let’s get into the ladies’ suspected beef…

Pauline and Kylie’s awkward Oscars run-in

Timothy really should change his name to Timothy Shallowman.🙄 Kylie Jenner just ignored his sister, she didn’t even get up or give her a hug or spend few mins talking. She just looked at her, made some expression, & went back to chatting with others. He’s another Kardashian.👀 pic.twitter.com/KtIQyrKQni — Hanz (@fashionistaera) March 16, 2026

Kylie and Timothée crossed paths with Pauline at the 2026 Oscars. The moment was brief, but that did not stop the internet from doing what it does best and dissecting every second of it.

According to The US Mirror‘s lip reader, Nicola Hickling, Timothée allegedly told his sister, “Could you go easy on her?” before adding, “I want you to go easy on her.”

Obviously, those alleged comments make it instantly sound like Timothée was trying to manage some kind of tension between the two women.

Now, to be fair, that is not a confirmed quote from Timothée himself, it is based on lip-reading, but it definitely added fuel to all the whispers that Pauline and Kylie are not exactly besties.

More people speculating online said the girls’ interaction felt stiff, with Kylie looking a little unsure and Pauline coming across more polite than warm.

That said, not everyone saw drama. Fox News framed it as a perfectly normal exchange that just looked a bit clunky on camera.

Plus, this is not the first time Kylie and Pauline have been seen together. They were spotted hugging during Paris Fashion Week back in 2024, per PEOPLE, which does not exactly scream major behind-the-scenes fallout.

What is the beef between them?

kylie jenner & timothée chalamet at the vanity fair oscar party pic.twitter.com/C1hZV7G7zx — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) March 16, 2026

There are a lot of people who are very committed to the idea that Pauline is not Kylie’s biggest fan, but hard proof is another story.

A lot of the gossip seems to come from Pauline’s public persona. She has a much more low-key, artsy image than Kylie and shared her views about basically being anti-billionaire in March 2025, which some were very quick to link back to Kylie.

Some assumed Pauline was taking aim at Kylie with her Instagram Story posts at the time. Since Kylie is basically the blueprint for ultra-famous billionaire glam, people have taken that and run with it.

Post Oscars, The Daily Mail leaned into that long-running speculation, revisiting the idea that Pauline may not fully approve of Kylie dating her brother.

The outlet’s body language expert, Judi James also said of the interaction: “Timothée bends in to greet Pauline politely, but there’s no close sibling hugging here, and despite the fact her man is standing to do the greeting, Kylie seems to be distracted.”

Judi continued: “She gets up to greet her but the greetings are rather quick and awkward-looking with little apparent reaction from Timothee’s sister beyond the polite.”

Between the lip reading and the body language analysis, it’s not looking great for these two potential future sisters-in-law.

But, neither Kylie nor Pauline has publicly spoken about having an issue with the other. There has been no shady interview, no pointed unfollow, no obvious public fallout. For now, what there has been is one slightly awkward-looking awards show moment and some IG story comments about wealth disparity.

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