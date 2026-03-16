Vic and Christine reveal they were originally planning on quitting Love Is Blind and eloping

The show had told them their storyline wouldn't be followed at all

So, after lots of speculation over whether Vic and Christine were originally supposed to be covered on Love Is Blind, they’ve confirmed that they weren’t!

During an interview with Sharronda Williams for Blavity, the pair confessed that after coming back from their honeymoon they were planning leaving the show and secretly eloping!

Vic shared: “So we were in the initial batch in terms of entering the experiment, but up until a certain point they made a decision in terms of who are we going to follow off to the destination, which was Cabo this season.

“And we found out when they were making that decision that they weren’t going to follow us to Cabo because of budgeting constraints, as well as there being more overlap with the storylines they wanted to focus on.

“So we’re like, ‘alright, that’s cool, thankful for the experience I’ve found my person and vice versa.’ And then they’re like, ‘hey we also see something fruitful in what y’all are building and we’d like to send you on a trip to Malibu, what are y’all thoughts on that?'”

Christine then explained: “Not long after we got back from Malibu we got a call about what’s next and we talked about eloping because we were still planning on getting married, and they’re like, ‘wait, hold on let’s see what we can do and we figured out a way to get back into filming and to still have a wedding.'”

Vic added: “Good point. They were like, ‘don’t elope, what if we could follow the story?’ And we were like, ‘okay yeah sure.'” The way Love Is Blind really weren’t going to follow Vic and Christine is genuinely wild, they were the best couple of the season!

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