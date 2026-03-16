Brutal real-time accounts of what Priyanka from Love Is Blind is ‘really like’ are coming out

From brutal accounts of Priyanka Grandhi apparently secretly setting up cameras to watch a dog sitter, to someone else claiming she cried after a minor incident, there’s loads of real-life allegations going round about what she’s really like, just as Love Is Blind Ohio wraps up.

She’s the mystery cast member who weirdly knew Alex before the show, which quite clearly baffled Ashley Carpenter, his fiancee at the time. A body language expert even told Reality Shrine that Priyanka appeared to know he was lying, but stayed silent on the matter.

People are now saying she’s “cold” and “dramatic” in real life. One person said: “She lived with a friend of mine who is in the reality TV world, in San Diego, and who I will not name. We were celebrating my friend’s birthday. Everyone was friendly and welcoming.”

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They said everyone was friendly “except Priyanka, who didn’t introduce herself and came across as cold. I later learned she behaves that way toward a lot of people. No biggie, not everyone has to be friendly,” claiming she cried when they didn’t take a glass from her.

“She proceeded to cry as loudly as she could, seemingly to garner as much attention as possible, to the point that the entire party became involved. I apologised multiple times was told that it is widely known she is pretty rude, and overall a terrible person,” they claimed.

Another person claimed she asked them to randomly dog-sit for her, and that she asked if her food “was good enough for them”. She “confessed to setting up cameras, started crying and asked me, ‘Is what’s mine not good enough to be yours?’,” they claimed.

Reality Shrine has contacted Priyanka for comment.

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