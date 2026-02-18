Alex reveals how he and Priyanka Grandhi secretly already knew each other before Love Is Blind

He kept that one very quiet during the pods...

Erm, so it turns out that Alex Henderson already knew one of his co-stars before Love Is Blind, Priyanka Grandhi, and now he’s explained how they met.

Alex spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the shocking revelation, claiming that he and Priyanka “never” had any kind of romance happen between them in the past and they’re simply “friends of friends.”

It turns out they actually did start dating each other during the pods, however once they figured out who each other was they decided to stop dating each other.

Priyanka previously revealed on her socials that she actually decided to leave the experiment early after realising there was nobody she really clicked with on the show, however she had barely any screentime.

Alex continued: “She’s dated a couple of my friends in Chicago. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a close friendship. We ran into the same friend group in Chicago when I lived there for a little bit. Didn’t really hang out a ton. We never crossed paths in that way.”

He then went on to explain how they discovered that they already knew each other in the pods, saying it happened “pretty early on.”

Alex revealed: “I mean, you have a conversation with somebody, you kind of know who they are a little bit. You can put together, ‘Okay, this is someone that I know,’ pretty early.”

Alex Henderson added that he didn’t want to “tarnish” the Love Is Blind experience for Priyanka Grandhi, and ranked at her at the very bottom of his list after their date.

He continued: “I didn’t really see the need to really bring attention to it, because I didn’t want to date her from what I already knew.

So it was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to put this on the lowest [spot] and just let it sit here, and then move on to the women that I would like to date.

“It’s not really anything that I can do ahead of time to say, ‘Hey, I know this person,’ or whatever. It’s just one of those, ‘I’m going to go through the process to the best of my ability.'”

The creator of Love Is Blind, Chris Coelen, added that this scenario has happened “multiple times” previously but hasn’t always been shown on-screen.

He said: “Not often, but multiple times, and we’ve always dealt with it in exactly that same way. And they made the decision to stay and not reveal it to anybody else.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.