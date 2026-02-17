Oh great, Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson also happens to follow lots of right wing accounts

It’s already been established that Chris Fusco follows a lot of right wing accounts, however fellow Love Is Blind cast member Alex Henderson can be added to the list too.

Much like Chris, Alex also follows Donald Trump on Instagram as well as Joe Rogan himself and his podcast account, which isn’t too unsurprising.

He also follows a really delightful account called Toxic Hood Boys, which is almost identical to the as equally awful Toxic Bro Code account that Chris follows.

On Toxic Hood Boys, there are thousands of memes that all revolve around women and relationships in a pretty unsavoury manner. One meme says: “Long distance relationships are very peaceful, you’ll just text your partner ‘I wish you were here’ then go out and cheat in peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toxichoodboys (@toxichoodboys)



Another says: “Don’t ever rush into a relationship. Be friends with her first to check if she got even hotter friends.” Yes, this 100 per cent sounds like the type of account someone who’s really willing to settle down is going to be following…

He also follows Grant Godwin, who goes by the username, The Typical Liberal. But, as you’ve probably guessed his account is aimed at mocking liberals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rogan O’Handley (@dc_draino)



The account focuses a lot currently on promoting the actions of ICE, as well as criticising Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance and supporting the work of Charlie Kirk.

