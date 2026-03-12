They were very close on the Love Is Blind reunion, so are Jimmy and Chelsea back together?

Jimmy and Chelsea were seated next to each other during the Love Is Blind reunion, and I’m dying to know whether that means they are together now. Well, luckily for us Jimmy has spoken out about their relationship status.

Jimmy and Chelsea previously admitted that if they hadn’t met on Love Is Blind they’d still be together.

Chelsea admitted that she thinks they would have worked outside the show, saying that if they’d “met in the real world in a bar, we would’ve worked because we are so good together.”

She explained that the pair struggle to stay away from each other, continuing: “I think we just gravitate towards each other, no matter what. We obviously couldn’t stay away from each other. It was six months, maybe, and we were just gravitating towards each other.”

Then, at the end of last year Jimmy announced that he was going to be moving into the same apartment complex as Chelsea for a few months, and the two were frequently going out for dinner dates together.

So, in an interview with TMZ, Jimmy finally addressed what the relationship between him and Chelsea currently looks like after Love Is Blind, and it does sound like something could be happening between them in the future.

He explained: “We went to a Friendsgiving together, she’s still a good friend of mine. What’s interesting with Chelsea and I, what a lot of people don’t really understand because I feel like the reunion with us never really gave people a ton of answers.

“If they were to film the reunion right after the episodes you’d get people’s real opinions of each other right? But because there’s a ten month period between filming and the show coming out, you really have a lot of time to digest and think about things and not act out of emotions.

“But then also when they started releasing our episodes, then they asked us to come back for the finale.”

Jimmy continued: “Because our season was so wildly successful, we got to see what the internet had to say and I saw the feedback she was getting online and I got bad feedback too, but hers was out of this world terrible.

“And so we just had more of a unified front of how we face things and almost trauma bonded through that.

“And so it gave us a chance to really have a fresh start as friends and we kind of just had each other’s back through that. And we’ve been close ever since.

“Stay tuned, I mean I’m single, I’m going to put myself out there to whatever opportunities come my way, I want to find someone and I’ll leave it at that.”

And as it happens Chelsea is also single, and honestly I know I probably shouldn’t but I really am rooting for them. Even just the fact that Jimmy and Chelsea were sat next to each other at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion surely speaks volumes?

