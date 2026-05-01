Who is rumoured RHORI boyfriend John Caprio’s iconic father, Judge Frank Caprio?

If you’ve been watching The Real Housewives of Rhode Island closely, you’ll know Kelsey Swanson has been very open about her decade-long open relationship, but very closed about the man himself. For 10 years, she’s been totally unbothered by her partner seeing other women while travelling, yet when it came to filming, he was practically a ghost.

Well, that mystery didn’t last long, and people reckon they’ve already cracked it. According to a few very invested Bravo accounts, Kelsey’s off-screen man is none other than John Caprio.

And he’s not just any John. His dad is Frank Caprio, aka one of the most wholesome internet-famous judges to ever exist.

So, who actually was Judge Frank Caprio? In short: A legend. Known across the US as “America’s nicest judge”, he served as Chief Municipal Judge in Providence, Rhode Island for nearly 40 years. Through his TV show Caught in Providence, his courtroom moments went wildly viral, racking up billions of views thanks to his kind, often emotional approach to justice.

Instead of throwing the book at people, Caprio became famous for doing the exact opposite, dismissing fines, showing empathy, and occasionally even paying penalties out of his own pocket.

He passed away in August 2025 at 88 after battling pancreatic cancer, leaving behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce, and their five children, including John.

As for John himself, he’s got a pretty stacked CV. He works as a lawyer at the family firm, Caprio & Caprio, and is also reportedly deep into property investment, with links to homes across Florida and Rhode Island.

He has two daughters, who are actually said to be just a few years younger than Kelsey. Kelsey spoke about their relationship, telling Swooon, “One of them got married in September 2024, and I did her makeup for her wedding. We are totally fine. As they got older and I got older, it just grew normal, and they didn’t care.”

There’s still no hard launch with Kelsey just yet, but if the rumours are true, she’s definitely dating into a seriously iconic family.

Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming now on Hayu.

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