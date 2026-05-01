Lauren reveals ‘constant crash outs’ that never made the cut on Million Dollar Secret

Lauren on Million Dollar Secret has shared the moments that never got shown, and a lot of that involved her “constant crash outs” which involved her storming off to her room. She’d be in a “bundle of tears because she was so lost or confused” while trying to win the cash.

She told Ms Watch Mojo: “You don’t get to see that, I don’t think.” After revealing her status as a successful money holder to the group, she started to get really overwhelmed, which immediately turned other contestants against her for deceiving them for so long.

“I have little kids, right, so on some level I want to teach them to tell people the truth. If you’re uncomfortable, you say so. If you are upset, you say so. If you’re happy, you say so. It took a lot for me to separate myself from what I want my kids to be,” Lauren told Louis Levanti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Ward Gierth (@laurengierth)

Lauren struggled to differentiate what she wants her kids to see versus “this game that she signed up for, fully knowing what she was going to have to do.” She admitted it felt “tough to reconcile,” and since coming out, she’s “thanking God Daisy forgave her.”

We all saw how Lauren highlighted people’s names and what she learned about them throughout the process, thanks to her daughter giving her a notepad before filming. “Ultimately, I left my job and family to come do this, and I have a job to do,” she revealed.

She’s since said, “Never underestimate the quiet ones. We came to play, too.” Lauren even joked that she “would have hidden under the table if her Spandex weren’t so tight,” and has admitted that she has no regrets about how she played on Million Dollar Secret.

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