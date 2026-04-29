What Million Dollar Secret winner Nick Pellecchia’s been up to since becoming a millionaire

Nick Pellecchia walked away as the winner of Million Dollar Secret season two, and he’s actually been very busy, so here’s everything he’s been up to since becoming a millionaire.

He’s been hanging out loads with his castmates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Ellis (@katellisss)



Nick didn’t just win the show, but also walked away with some solid friendships. He was really close with Hunter Call during the series, and that hasn’t changed. The two are still hanging out loads even after filming wrapped.

But it’s not just Hunter. Nick has also been spending time with fellow finalists Kat Ellis and Lauren G, which makes sense considering how close they all got towards the end.

He’s even stayed in touch with Umeko, who he had a bit of a “romance” storyline with on the show. And apparently, the two are planning to meet up again soon.

He’s heading straight into Perfect Match

Nick isn’t done with Netflix just yet either. He’s starring in Perfect Match season four, which is set to drop on May 13. So, he’s gone from hiding a million pounds to trying to find love on reality TV.

And he’s already bringing that same confidence with him. As he told Tudum, “Unless Timothée Chalamet or Cristiano Ronaldo walk through those doors, I like my odds.”

He also added that he plans to “use his charisma and blue eyes” if he needs to, which is very on brand for him.

He’s been working out loads

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)



Nick being in good shape is not exactly breaking news. But it’s not just natural. He actually puts in the work. He regularly goes to the gym and clearly keeps up a proper fitness routine.

At one point on the show, Lauren G even joked that his and Umeko’s babies would be “beautiful,” which… I mean, where is the lie?

He’s moved into a new apartment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)



Nick might not have taken home the full million, but it was still a lot, and because of that, he has made a pretty big lifestyle change. He recently moved into a new apartment in Miami with Jimmy Presnell. Jimmy is not only his friend but also his Perfect Match season four co-star.

When asked what Nick will spend his winning on, he told TVBrittanyF, “I just want to invest back in myself. I realised that I want to be entrepreneurial and build businesses a couple years back. I didn’t know it was going to lead me to reality TV. But for now, just build a personal brand. Invest back into that audience and go from there.”

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