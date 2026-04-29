Million Dollar Secret winner Nick Pellecchia is already heading to another HUGE Netflix show

After all the intense drama and mind games on Million Dollar Secret season two, winner Nick Pellecchia is starring in another huge Netflix show releasing next month. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Nick Pellecchia is starring in Perfect Match season four

After winning Million Dollar Secret season two, Nick Pellecchia is now set to appear on Perfect Match season four, which drops on Netflix on May 13. So instead of hiding a million dollars and playing a strategic game, he’s now walking into a dating villa to try and find a connection. Quite the switch, to be honest.

What actually makes this even more interesting is that Nick is the only contestant this season who has just come straight off Million Dollar Secret. So he’s entering the show with a whole new level of attention already on him.

He’s bringing the same charm and strategy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)



If you watched him on Million Dollar Secret, you’ll know Nick didn’t just rely on luck. He played a really sharp game, using charm, confidence, and, well, reading people very well.

And it sounds like he’s bringing that same energy into Perfect Match. He’s pretty confident about his chances. As he told Tudum, “Unless Timothée Chalamet or Cristiano Ronaldo walk through those doors, I like my odds.” Bold, but very on brand for him.

He also made it clear he knows exactly how to play things to his advantage, saying he plans to “use his charisma and blue eyes” to lock down a match if needed.

Nick is also currently competing as Mister New Jersey in the Mister USA 2026 pageant, which explains the confidence.

Now, the most interesting detail is that the Million Dollar Secret winner Nick is actually living in Miami with Jimmy Presnell. Jimmy is also part of the Perfect Match season four cast and a Love Is Blind season six alumnus. So, two people who are about to date in the same villa are already roommates. That could either go really smoothly… or become very messy, very quickly. Only one way to find out.

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