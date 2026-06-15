All the men getting backlash on Outlast: The Jungle’s Team Charlie and how they’ve responded

Wes, Brett and Braxton made up Team Charlie, and ditched Ben from their group on Outlast: The Jungle. Since the show began airing on Netflix, the boys have been labeled as “misogynistic” and some of them, like Wes, have been biting back at the backlash online.

Wes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wes_saunders88

Wes has been hitting back at backlash for days. He recently wrote, “Real life speaks much louder than the internet. I signed up for a crazy experience in the jungle that most people would never try🦎🌴 🌊 Which is why it’s easy to ignore 99% of people’s opinions 🤣.”

He also said: “HATE SELLS. 💰 But let’s be honest there wouldn’t even be a show without Charlie. If I didn’t know any better, I’d hate us too! The hypocrisy of it all.” One person who said they’re cancelling their Netflix subscription due to the show even got waved off by Wes.

Brett

Brett, who had a baby on the way at the time of filming, revealed he “had a blast” on Outlast: The Jungle. He said some wild things on the show, such as that only female team member Leiya, who was on Team Charlie, would “f*** up a wet dream, which has led to controversy.

In conversations, Team Charlie called Leiya “stupid,” “sweetheart,” “useless,” “an energy leech,” and a “b****,” because Leiya oversold her primitive skills and had difficulty starting a fire, even though Brett took credit for her using lens on binoculars to get a flame going.

Braxton

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Braxton Fish is an adventure vlogger who has now hit back at the backlash. He shared a series of photos hanging out with the female crew who worked on the show. Braxton also wrote, “Forever grateful for this experience and all the love I have in my life 💜.”

He’s mainly blamed his behaviour on the edit, though.

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