Here’s the reason Jason Bateman is randomly the producer of Netflix’s Outlast: The Jungle

Jason Bateman‘s name comes up as a producer in credits for Outlast: The Jungle, and I’m baffled. So, is it the actual actor we all know from Ozark, or is it just some random guy with the same name? It turn out there’s a really important reason as to why he’s the producer.

The aim of the show is for your team to survive the longest, and then to win a final challenge. It was Jason who began helping to run the show, and basically, his production company Aggregate Films Inc is the production team behind Outlast, and is owned by the actor.

The firm he founded, with partner Michael Costigan, has a first-look deal with Netflix. Okay, so it’s all making sense now. When season one of Outlast came out, Jason promoted it and promised “wildest turns”. However, since season two came out, he’s kept his lips sealed.

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The actor promised “a survival competition like you’ve never seen before”. It’s not the only show he’s created on the platform, as Black Rabbit, a limited series you may have seen, is also produced by Jason and Jude Law. So he may be known for acting, but he’s BTS too!

At the end of May, the official Aggregate Films Instagram page promoted the new season. They wrote: “Season 3 of “Outlast: The Jungle” is coming to Netflix in exactly two weeks on June 10!!” Jason, however, didn’t say anything from his personal social media page.

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Jason oversees the overall project, while the daily operations and creative direction are led by showrunner Mike Odair and fellow executive producer Grant Kahle. He told Parade: “They came to me and said, ‘What do we got?’ We talked through a bunch of options.”

“It was very important to Netflix as well as myself to keep it very simple, answer a very basic question about survival and humanity. I’ve wanted to do one like this for a long time. I’ve always wanted to bring the social dynamic angle into the survival experience,” he added.

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