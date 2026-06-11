She’s a hunting and photography diva, so let’s meet Outlast: The Jungle star Maddy Jones

She describes herself as 'the son my dad never had'

28 year old Maddy Jones is one of the cast members on Outlast: The Jungle on Netflix, and with her childhood consisting of hunting animals with her dad she’s a formidable opponent. So, let’s find out more about her!

She still hunts today after growing up doing as a child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Wasmer (@maddy.hunts)



Maddy grew up hunting with her father and she recalled in an interview with Hook & Barrel Magazine: “My dad and grandpa were avid bowhunters and outdoorsmen, and I was like the son my dad never had. I would sit with my Pap in a deer blind and hunt with him. He would bring his old camcorder and record all my hunting adventures.”

She has a huge passion for photography

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Wasmer (@maddy.hunts)



“I always had a love for photography, but I didn’t have any professional training. I got started because my grandfather did it. When he would go on elk hunts in Colorado, he would film and take pictures of everything.

“After he passed, I got his old camcorder, but it was a little outdated. I upgraded my equipment and kept the tradition going of filming my hunts and the wildlife I would see along the way.

“I really found my passion in photography. It’s the best of both worlds. I live my passions in the outdoors and share it with others through the lens of my camera.”

She’s had a lot of different careers throughout the years

Maddy went to West Virginia School and studied Environmental and Energy Resource Management. She joined Pillar Innovations in March 2019 as a recruiter and worked there for just over two years before becoming self employed as a photographer in October 2021.

She met her husband through photography and has been open about her role as a stepmother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britton Wasmer (@brittonwasmer)



Outlast: The Jungle star Maddy Jones met Britton Wasmer through photography, as he’s been in the industry for over 10 years.

He already has one daughter, and Maddy opened up about her experience of being a stepmom, sharing: Being a stepmom changed my outlook on a lot of things. Until you have kids, you walk through life selfishly. But when you have those little eyes on you, it changes the way you look at things. I’m especially passionate about getting more women and youth involved in hunting and archery.

“I want them to see me with my bow so that when they pick up a bow for the first time, they’ll think if she can do it, I can do it, too. Representation matters. If they see me or someone else who looks like them doing it, they believe they belong there too. I want to be a good example.”

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