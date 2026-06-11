It turns out Outlast: The Jungle’s Wes Saunders has a wild net worth from his NFL career

So it turns out that Outlast: The Jungle star Wes Saunders actually had a mega successful, and controversial, career as a NFL player before joining the survival series. But as it turns out he made quite a pretty penny from his time in the NFL, so let’s find out more about how much he’s actually worth.

Wes was first signed with the Steelers in July 2011 as an undrafted free agent, and soon made their 53 man roster as the team’s third string tight end in September. But not after he was actually suspended in 2012 for the four games of the season after taking Adderall, which violated the the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He had joined the Colts prior to his suspension but was cut as a result, but was then re-signed by the team in October. Before you get too comfortable in August 2014 he was waived, before re-signing with them once again in November, but was once again waived the following month. Phew!

Wes was then signed by the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football but was waived before the start of the 2019 regular season. He was re-signed in February 2019, but was waived again on February 25. He was re-signed again on February 28, and waived again on March 19. I genuinely can’t keep up.

But if you needed any proof that Wes Saunders certainly doesn’t need the $1 million Outlast: The Jungle prize pot then his whopping NFL net worth is something to go by. According to estimations he’s worth over $5 million after his NFL career!

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