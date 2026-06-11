He’s a major hunk, here’s everything you need to know about Outlast: The Jungle’s Dave Cecchini

If I admitted to having a bit of a crush on Dave Cecchini during Outlast: The Jungle would I be alone in that? There’s more to this male model than might first meet the eye, so let’s get to know him better!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@davececchini)



Dave is male model currently represented by Wilhelmina Los Angeles, and also has his own business called Crown Wolf Systems. The business seems to provide bespoke emergency plans for clients, as per the website: “We deliver tailored emergency plans, risk assessments, and hands-on training designed to strengthen your resilience and protect what matters most.

“As you move up each tier, our services become increasingly hands-off for you and hands-on for us — evolving into a full white-glove experience where every detail is managed with precision.

“At higher levels, we source, purchase, and organize your gear, supplies, and food systems, ensuring your readiness operates seamlessly in the background of your life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@davececchini)



And if you were wondering about costs, tier one will set you back $500, tier two between $1,500 and $3,500, tier three $9,500 to $15,000 and finally tier four is an insane $15,000 to $30,000. And if you splash out on tier four you get one year’s worth of freeze dried food included, what an incentive…

Dave was born and grew up in Appalachia and over the years has learned survival skills such as archery and caring his own fishing spears. He sadly lost his dog Tango a few months ago, and shared on his Instagram how he originally found him in a shelter. He’s also been sober for three years, and has shared how much better he feels after quitting alcohol.

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