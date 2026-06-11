Melanie’s cousin slams Love Island USA viewers for their reaction to her plus size modelling

'She wasn't insecure when she was plus size, and she's not insecure now'

Love Island USA viewers have discovered old pictures of Melanie whilst she was a plus size model, and honestly all the reactions are so bizarre.

And it seems like a lot of others are also thinking everyone’s comments are weird, as one person tweeted: “First y’all said Mel acts the way she does because she grew up thinking she was better than everyone bc of her complexion. Now these past photos of her being plus sized are found and that suddenly explains her behavior ? Lmao it gives y’all are just finding sh*t to say atp.”



Another wrote: “Why are people losing their minds just cause melanie used to be plus sized?”

And now Melanie’s cousin has defended her from those saying she must have been insecure about her weight, as well as shutting down claims she was ever on Ozempic.

She commented: “Melanie is my little cousin and i can tell you it is her!! And no Ozempic. She worked hard to get her current body!!!

“She wasn’t insecure when she was plus size, and she’s not insecure now. People are allowed to change, grow, and become healthier without having to justify it. Her confidence didn’t come from her size, it came from knowing her worth.”

Melanie from love island usa used to be a plus sized model#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Y2YbThznvQ — T (@Tkm6t) June 10, 2026



She added: “Support women at every stage, not just the versions you’re comfortable with. She openly shared that past relationships hurt her, and those experiences shaped how she views relationships today. It takes courage to be honest about your pain, not weakness.”

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