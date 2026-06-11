Alison reveals she and Jimmy are sadly no longer together after Perfect Match

Alison and Jimmy have been joined at the hip since leaving Perfect Match. Sadly, they didn’t take home the win, but at least we’re getting cute loved-up pics of them to fill our Netflix void. She’s now spilled all the tea on what she and Jimmy have been up to as a couple.

She told What’s The Reality? podcast on June 11th that the cast stayed in Mexico for a few more days together, and that she and Jimmy agreed they were “really going to date.” Alison said, “Jimmy and I were first to leave because obviously we wanted to be alone.”

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“They were like, ‘You guys are not going to share the same bed in the hotel,’ I was like, ‘Cute you guys think I’m going to listen.’ I stuck into his room every night we were there and that was really fun,” Alison said, adding they went to a sushi restaurant for their first date.

When they left Mexico, Alison was “distraught” to have to leave him, and said Jimmy came to visit her from Chicago to Los Angeles a week later. “He had a very hard time adjusting to real life, it was his show,” she added, saying he had plans to move to her but hasn’t yet.

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Alison was meant to visit Jimmy for New Year but said it didn’t end up happening, and doesn’t know when she’ll visit his hometown. She revealed, “We went to a Lakers game, but it was a little bit weird at times, like I could tell he was struggling emotionally.”

“He tends to be avoidant so we ran into some struggles with that, because he wouldn’t talk to me. I was like, ‘Please let me help you, you can talk to me,’ and he wouldn’t let me for a bit. He had plans to see my family at Christmas and ultimately, he cancelled,” she said.

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They took a break from their relationship, which is why she needed more time instead of visiting him. “I was missing him so much. We literally fell in love so fast. Now, things are a lot better. He apologised to me, he said everything I could have asked for,” she said.

Alison added: “We really care about each other and are figuring things out. Even though we’re taking space, we talked throughout that period. He’s met my family, all of my friends, we did a Friendsgiving. I’ve talked to his mum a lot on the phone, and he’s been supportive.”

She also confirmed he’s not her boyfriend and that neither of them want to rush things. Alison said going too fast was their previous issue and that they’ll “see what happens,” adding that Jimmy told a total stranger the other day that he’s her boyfriend. Interesting!

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