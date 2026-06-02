All the unbelievably messy cast drama that’s gone down since Perfect Match finished

Perfect Match might be over but the cast drama certainly isn’t, and if anything it’s somehow got even beefier than when they were all filming. From quick splits, marriage and cheating claims, let’s break down all of the messiness that’s gone down now the cameras are away.

Dave and Sophie split whilst on their prize trip away

Speaking to Tudum, Sophie confirmed: “Unfortunately, there is a whole wide ocean in between us. Lack of communication and effort resulted in us having a conversation to just remain friends.”

Speaking to New Idea, Dave explained that they spent a whole day to themselves after the show finished filming, saying: ““We were lucky, we had late flights the next day, so we had a full day to ourselves in Mexico. Everyone was leaving during the day, and we had another 24 hours together. We went out for dinner, walked along the beach, had pina coladas, and it was nice.”

The pair then went back home, and it was about six to eight weeks until they saw each other again for their holiday to the Maldives, as Dave told Sky News: “You can pick a holiday anywhere in the world on Netflix’s dime so we picked the Maldives. I think the budget was about US$15,000, but they went well over for us, so it was really nice.”

The pair struggled with the distance whilst waiting to see each other again, explaining: “Communication dropped off on both of our ends with the time difference and the ocean between us, you know what I mean? It was our lives sort of came back to normal, and you realise ‘oh sh*t, this is gonna be difficult.’”

The two decided to end things on the first day of their Perfect Match prize holiday, with Dave recalling telling Sophie that he just wanted to be friends. He explained: “We only knew each other for eight or nine days during filming. We’re not together. We never put a label on it. But the time that we had in the house and stuff like that, it was so special.”

They had a “quiet conversation” on the first day in the Maldives, with Dave telling Sophie that he didn’t want to “lead” her on by having “a romantic relationship on this holiday” only to return to the opposite sides of the world and “pretend.”

He continued: “So we had a great holiday as friends and experienced that together, and it was awesome. Such a nice trip. I think we’re the only two people who friend-zoned each other in Maldives history,” he says with a laugh.

“I think if it was going to work, it would have worked, but it sort of, it went the way it did, and I’m super glad that we’re close.”

The cast actually got put on a drinking ban

Appearing on The Viall Files, Jimmy Sotos revealed that the first night in the villa things got so raucous that the cast were actually put on a drinking limit. As such the show had to bring in a bartender to make things were kept under control.

Ally and Jimmy tried dating after the show, but split up after he started ‘getting weird’

Ally revealed to Tudum that “it’s crazy just how much everything changed after the show”, explaining that after the show Jimmy came to visit her in LA, met all her friends and would FaceTime her every night.

But the two realised that neither of them wanted to commit to each other, with Ally saying: “He had just moved to Miami, and remember, he’s fresh out of the glow up, so he was having fun. I wasn’t ready to really date either. I feel like it was one of those things where we knew, but we didn’t want to admit it, and we did like each other.”

Ally admitted that she felt that Jimmy “started to move weird” and that the whole thing has turned into a bit of a “confusing” mess with him. “Chris was dating Natalie, and now he’s dating Kayla again. Then Jimmy and I were together, then we weren’t together. Now, he’s hanging out with Natalie all the time. It’s a big old confusing thing, but we’re fine”, she says.

Jimmy then revealed that he wasn’t happy at all at the finale and was edited to look like he had ‘zero backbone’

Jimmy explained in a video his real feelings about Ally and her behaviour during the Perfect Match finale, saying: “So I wanted to wait before saying anything, but I wanted to clear one thing up immediately. The scene of me smiling and saying I wouldn’t change anything about our story was filmed before I found out I was being lied to.

“So I woke up to a bunch of comments and reactions to a version of events that didn’t really unwind the way I experienced it. Taking the high road doesn’t mean the situation didn’t affect me, doesn’t mean I don’t have a backbone, it doesn’t mean I like being lied to, but that’s what it comes off like.”

As for the moment Jimmy left the villa and the whole Hashim drama, Ally admitted that it was his reaction to the whole thing which upset her the most. She explained: “He just freaked out. I’m pretty sure he walked off and said, ‘That’s not my match.’ I think that’s where the show is interesting because he always got to be open and do what he wanted, and I thought we were on the same page there.”

Apparently Chris might have cheated on Natalie with Kayla?

On the Story Time with Rikki on the Reality Receipts podcast allegations were discussed that Chris may have hooked up with Kayla while still dating Natalie.

According to the claims discussed on the podcast, Chris and Natalie were allegedly very serious during their relationship, with reports they were saying “I love you” to each other before things fell apart.

Rikki then alleged Chris reconnected with Kayla during a trip to LA, which supposedly led to the end of his relationship with Natalie.

The podcast also claimed Kayla may have been seeing someone else off-camera during parts of the timeline, though again, this remains unverified.

Alison slammed Yamen for not giving ‘not giving a sh*t about anybody’

Alison didn’t hold back about her true thoughts about Yamen during an interview on AD Smith’s podcast, What’s the Reality? She dragged Yamen as being “self centred” and “performative”, believing he was only on the show for “clout.”

Her feelings about Yamen came to light when AD asked how she knew she wasn’t going to have a romantic connection with him. Alison replied: “I think Yamen’s attractive. I thought he was a really good kisser. We definitely like made out a lot that first night. But other than that, I don’t mean to sound mean when I say this, but I just didn’t really think there was much substance to build off there with him.”

She continued: “He was so dismissive of literally everything that I would say and do… Behind closed doors, I just thought he was very honestly self-centered, and he seemed like he was there to just like get his bag and get some more clout.

“He’s so performative in front of the camera just presenting himself like he’s this phenomenal guy. I think genuinely he was putting on an act the entire time. I don’t think he gave a sh*t about anybody.”

She also went into more detail about his “disrespectful” and “hurtful” decision to go on Love Island, where he met his now girlfriend Whitney Adebayo. Alison commented: “We have, like, two rules to follow. Don’t go on another dating show before this one comes out, and don’t post about your current relationship status until after the show is aired because people want to like be able to learn what’s going to happen.”

She also accused of Jimmy of ‘playing too many f*cking games’

Yamen wasn’t the only guy to catch some shade, as Alison also dragged Jimmy Presnell, saying: “I think Jimmy was playing too many f*cking games,” she said. “He kept saying, ‘I’m playing the game. I’m playing the game.’ What game are you playing, Jimmy? You were playing with people’s feelings.”

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