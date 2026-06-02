All the insane net worths of the wealthy Calabasas Confidential cast, from Raine to Hercy
Their parents really made life easier for them
From Raine to Hercy, it’s no secret the Calabasas Confidential cast are super wealthy. Their net worths are no joke, with a big part of the reason being how hard their parents worked, and because they’ve been so successful they are now famous: here’s the nepo babies!
Hercy Miller
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Hercy is the richest on the Calabasas Confidential cast, as the son of Master P, and has a net worth of $5 million. He’s from the richest family thanks to his Dad’s success in basketball. He’s followed in his father’s footsteps, and plays for University of New Orleans Privateers.
Raine Michaels
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Thanks to her famous father, Raine has been able to make a career out of being a nepo baby. But she genuinely has worked hard, as she is worth an estimated $1.5 million, having worked as a model, actress and musician, alongside being a sports broadcaster.
Jodie Woods
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Jodie is Jordan Woods’ sister. She is signed to Woods Management Group with her mum Elizabeth Woods, reportedly serving as her manager, and on the side, works as a social media influencer and entrepreneur. Jodie even reps make-up brand MAC Cosmetics!
Preston Pippen
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Preston is Larsa Pippen‘s son, and made his runway modelling debut in The Real Housewives of Miami. He returned to his studies and graduated with a degree in business. Thanks to his famous mother and his modelling career, he’s now worth an estimated $2.5 million!
Suede Brooks
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Suede is a well-known influencer. She’s worth an estimated $2 million with over a million followers on TikTok and over 1.7 million on Instagram. She initially broke onto the social media scene as a teenager, having started a YouTube channel.
Nicole Sahebi
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Nicole is a full-time content creator with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram. She’s worth an estimated $900K, and was juggling making videos with being a sports marketing university student until 2025. Her online career began during her college years.
Jemma Durrant
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Jemma is working in Sydney, Australia, in her dream job as a marketing coordinator for Kelly+Partners Group Holdings, a promotion we see her land during the first season. She secured the job straight after college and is now worth an estimated $800K.
Alexie Olivo
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Alexie is worth an estimated $700K and is a professional model for Ford Models and Crawford Models. She’s a hard-working gal, having had internships in commercial real estate at Eastdil Secured and in marketing at Grobstein Teeple LLP and Nello Olivo Wine.
Kimora Lewis
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Kimora is a self-confessed party girl who hopes to become a musician. She started DJing at college and previously released her own song, and is worth an estimated $600K. Kimora also makes social media content, and is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University.
Emilie Nelson
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Emilie may only be 23, but she is a fashion influencer with over 12,000 followers on Instagram and over 28,000 on TikTok. She currently works as a PR, Marketing and Social Media intern for SkinSips in Dallas, and has an estimated net worth of $500K.
Emma Medrano
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After graduating from Calabasas High School in 2021, Emma started pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration. She is worth an estimated $450K, before she returned to Calabasas with a job managing social media for Mercedes-Benz.
Dylan Wolf
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Dylan is the player of the show, but when it comes to work, he’s a cowboy. He’s worth $400K, is 24 years old, went to Calabasas High School, and now works on a farm in Calabasas where he calls himself the “Malibus Cowboy”. He’s also a professional bull rider.
Sterling Retzlaff
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Sterling is worth an estimated $300K. He works as a model, entrepreneur and “people connector,” according to his LinkedIn page, in Los Angeles. Sterling currently has a model contract with Wilhelmina, but previously worked elsewhere as a wealth management intern.
Ben Favaedi
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Ben is oozing class, and has a $250K net worth. He’s the ex-founder of VERSE and plans to go to New York, but for now enjoys basketball and work. He’s now a general partner at BLiNK CAPiTAL for their Under 30 Fund, which he’s only just started.
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