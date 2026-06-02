Here’s the mega opulent location where 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed

90 Day: The Last Resort airs tonight, but whilst the couples are hashing out their marital differences they’ll have the luxury of doing it in a very stylish location, so where exactly was the series filmed?

The filming location has changed every season with season one being filmed at Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys, and season two filmed at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Arizona.

Where was season three of 90 Day: The Last Resort filmed?

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We hopped across the pond for the newest season as it was filmed at Thornbury Castle in Gloucestershire, England.

The hotel is actually a castle that was originally built between 1511 and 1521 and only became a hotel in 1960. The hotel was contracted in the 1500’s by Edward Stafford, who was the only man in England who rivalled King Henry VIII’s wealth and status at that time.

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As such, Henry found Edward guilty of treason and he was executed with King Henry taking control of the castle soon after, with the property becoming a retreat for Henry and Anne Boleyn.

After the death of King Henry VIII, the castle passed to his children, Edward VI and Queen Mary Tudor and still stands today. The hotel features 26 unbelievably opulent rooms, 15 acres of gardens and guests can keep themselves entertained with archery, axe throwing and even falconry!

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