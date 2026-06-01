Ally Lewber reveals her one huge regret about Perfect Match – and it might break Jimmy’s heart

Ally Lewber has revealed her one big regret about her time on Perfect Match – and it just might break Jimmy Presnell‘s heart. She reflected on how attracted the show’s season four winner, Dave, who secured the crown with Sophie, was to her at the beginning.

She looked back to talk about her initial connection with Dave, and told the What’s The Reality? podcast how she has “one little regret” over not getting to explore a potential romance with him. Ally said, “I love Dave as a friend, I really do, but to be honest, I do [regret] it.

“That’s why we’re there, I’d wake up in the morning, and he’d be there, and whenever I’d see him, it was just laughs and fun. He’s like that with everyone and I do love his energy. And I do almost wish that I gave him a serious chance and didn’t treat it like we’re just friends.”

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Ally continued: “I kind of was really conflicted there for a minute but then when he came back from that date with Sophie, and he was really into her, I also was like, ‘Perfect, that’s meant to be, that’s their journey,’ because I love Sophie and it worked out.

“When he walked in, he’s so tall, and he has an accent, so you know, we’re just girls. But I think quickly we all realised he’s such a brother energy, and I do think everyone felt an immediate connection with him because he’s just so funny and nice and easy to talk to.”

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“Everyone was really drawn to him, he’s a charmer,” Ally said. She also said it was the “right choice” that Dave and Sophie won, as she feels they are “such a cute match and feels like they compliment each other so well, as they deserve it and are fun to be around.”

She did admit she “felt a little conflicted because I was indecisive,” while Ally is now “single and loving it.” She went on to say she “did learn a lot and is not ready to be intentionally dating,” and has realised she “does deserve respect but felt the show was so fun.”

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