Dylan Wolf is the vibey cowboy from Calabasas Confidential, so who actually is he?

Dylan Wolf is the cowboy from Calabasas Confidential. He’s one of a few cast members who isn’t a nepo baby, and is actually quite lowkey, but it turns out he’s mixed with celebrities more than enough times, such as a RHOBH star’s daughter last year!

He was spotted holding hands with Delilah Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, in November 2025, and they’ve been flirting online ever since. It looks like they could be dating, but neither of them have actually gone Instagram-official – yet.

Dylan is 24 years old, went to Calabasas High School, and now works on a farm in Calabasas where he calls himself the “Malibus Cowboy”. He’s also a professional bull rider who rides in local rodeos, and has an entire social media page dedicated to his job.

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He has a reputation as a bad boy player, but prefers to be seen as a mama’s boy and is now working on himself as a cowboy. “I’d describe myself now as badass,” Dylan told Tudum. After a rocky end to high school, he’s still finding his footing in the friend group.

Dylan added, “Loyalty is just a word to some people. Nothing was held back this summer.” He’s awkwardly dated both Jemma and Emma on the cast, and has admitted the wildest rumour about him is that he’s “been in love” in the past. Who with though, is the question!

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He has some drama with co-star Suede on the show, having previously dated. They’d party and hang out quite a lot, but Dylan admitted that he could have handled the situation much better and acknowledged that mistakes had been made on his part.

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