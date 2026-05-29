Here are all the ages of the Love Island USA season eight cast, before they enter the villa

Not long to go!

Love Island USA is officially back for season eight, which means it’s once again time to obsess over Islanders we’ve known for approximately seven minutes. Peacock has now revealed the original 12 contestants heading into the villa.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Love Island USA season eight cast ages ahead of the June 2026 premiere.

Aniya Harvey, 23

Aniya is a marketing professional from Tyrone, Georgia. She’s also a Virgo, which probably means she already has the villa mentally organised into spreadsheets.

Beatriz Hatz, 25

San Diego athlete Beatriz is 25 years old and a Libra. Expect balance, flirting, and at least one incredibly dramatic recoupling speech.

Bryce Dettloff, 29

Bryce is one of the oldest Islanders this season at 29. He’s a DJ from Los Angeles and a Cancer, so emotionally chaotic playlists are basically guaranteed.

Gabriel Vasconcelos, 26

Gabriel is a 26-year-old model from Miami. Realistically, he already looks like he belongs in Casa Amor.

KC Chandler, 24

KC is a 24-year-old Aries from Fresno, California and works as a nursing assistant. Peacock still hasn’t confirmed an official age.

Kenzie Annis, 24

Kenzie is a 24-year-old nursing graduate from Georgia and a Sagittarius, which feels extremely Love Island-coded.

Melanie Moreno, 24

Melanie manages a bikini store in Los Angeles, which may genuinely be the most Love Island job of all time.

Sean Reifel, 29

Sean is also 29, making him tied as the oldest Islander this season. He’s a police officer from Pennsylvania and an Aquarius.

Sincere Rhea, 25

Sincere is a 25-year-old athlete from Cape May, New Jersey. The name alone already sounds iconic.

Trinity Tatum, 22

At 22, Trinity is currently the youngest Islander in the villa. She’s a model from Virginia and a Libra.

Vasana Montgomery, age unknown

Vasana is a business owner from Oregon and a Sagittarius, but her age still hasn’t been publicly revealed.

Zach Georgiou, 24

Zach is a 24-year-old digital creator from Birmingham in the UK, officially bringing some international energy to the villa.

Love Island USA season eight premieres on 2nd June 2 9pm EST on Peacock, with new episodes airing every day except Wednesdays and Saturdays.

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