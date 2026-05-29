Owp, three of the Love Island USA cast are already getting accused of being MAGA supporters

Somehow, Love Island USA hasn’t even started and three of this season’s cast are being exposed as alleged MAGA supporters. Literally within hours of the cast being revealed, Gabriel, Kenzie and Trinity were accused of openly supporting President Donald Trump.

Trinity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)

Trinity doesn’t follow President Donald Trump, but she follows Nicki Minaj, who has recently been open about supporting MAGA. “I’m from a small town. You could be dating someone and that might be your second cousin. Ew. So I just want a fresh start,” she said.

However, Trinity could genuinely just be a fan of Nicki, as she’s been making music for years. Just because she follows her doesn’t mean she’s a Trump supporter. She also doesn’t appear to follow any other MAGA supporters in the public eye.

Gabriel

Gabriel follows Donald Trump on Instagram, leading people to accuse him of being a right-wing MAGA supporter. Some people have said that just because he follows him doesn’t mean he’s right-wing politically, but he’s already being labelled the “cast Trumpie.”

It look like he’s limited the comments on the post since the talk about his political stance came up. It’s not the first time controversial political gossip has come out about the Love Island USA cast, because last year saw Austin come under fire for supporting offensive posts.

Kenzie

Kenzie reportedly reposted a video of someone getting deported, and has shared videos with USA and Trump flags. Her management posted a statement: “Let’s remind ourselves perspectives change as you move into adulthood ESPECIALLY over the span of 5+ years!”

In the deportation video, the initial video poster was talking about disliking Trump and deportation, which people believe suggests Kenzie is left-wing. Reality Shrine has reached out to Trinity, Gabriel and Kenzie for comment.

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