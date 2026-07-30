He slept with her best friend, so here’s where Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor stand now

Stassi and Jax are one of the most iconic and messiest couples to come out of Vanderpump Rules. Now, she’s starring in her new show House of Stassi. We’re curious to know where things stand with her and Jax, so here’s everything we know about the exes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jax (@mrjaxtaylor)

We know him from Vanderpump Rules, as the two were dating when the show first premiered in 2013. They were together for two years before the show even started airing.

In season one of VPR, Jax confessed that he had been unfaithful which led to Stassi breaking up with him. In the season one finale, he said that he got a woman pregnant while in Las Vegas. This turned out to be a lie that he made up out of panic, but he did still cheat on Stassi

For most of season two, Jax focused on trying to win her back. Then, Jax and her best-friend Kristen slept together, and once Stassi found out, it was over between the two for good. She even called it the most “toxic” relationship in the show’s history.

They stayed castmates all the way through season eight, but were never really close after their split. They also had a slight falling out in 2022 over Stassi’s wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jax (@mrjaxtaylor)

Jax and his then-wife Brittany Cartwright told Stassi and Beau they were attending their wedding in Italy. However, they were privately telling Beau’s best friend that they weren’t. So messy.

“I handled it wrong and I’m really sorry,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “I wish I could take it back because I lost two amazing people in my life and Brittany’s life.” He explained that the circumstances around the wedding like COVID, the cost, new parenthood and not having a passport, made it difficult to attend.

Stassi had her own take on the events which she shared in an excerpt on Instagram by Bye Wig Hello Drama: “[Jax and Brittany] were of course invited, because they were two of our close friends. They RSVP’d yes, but I didn’t hear much from Brittany leading up to the wedding, which was weird because usually you’re texting about being excited or asking what clothes you’re packing or something. Not only that, we started hearing from Beau’s best friend, Rob, that Jax was texting him and Tom Schwartz saying they might not go to the wedding, and listing off reasons why.”

Stassi said she and Beau confronted Jax and Brittany about them pulling out of the event, and Jax insisted that they were still coming. Then, on the day that she and Beau were flying to Italy, Brittany sent her a long text message confirming that they would not be there.

Now, Jax has said that he want to fix things with Stassi. He even reportedly tried to get Stassi and Beau on The Valley back when he was still starring on it.

He’s had to take a step back from the show to “focus one my sobriety, mental health, and coparenting relationship,” he said in a statement.

Now, Stassi and Jax remain cordial, but she’s said that she can’t trust him anymore.

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