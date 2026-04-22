He appears on Vanderpump Villa, so who is Stassi Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark?

He really didn't like her at first

Stassi Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark appears in Vanderpump Villa, so let’s find out more about him and how the pair met in the first place!

Beau grew up in Italy but moved to America later on, however his sister still lives in Italy with Stassi and him actually getting married in Rome in 2022.

He works in the entertainment industry, and specialises in casting and commercial production. However, he’s also previously done some acting work and according to his IMDb page has been involved in 14 projects so far.

How did he and Stassi meet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)



Stassi and Beau were actually set up by their friends Katie Maloney and Kristen Dout, as she revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, recalling: “Katie saw him at The Grove and looked over and said, ‘That’s a dude I think Stassi would love.’ He made out with Kristen on a movie set 10 years ago, on camera.”

But after looking through her Instagram, Beau admitted that he wasn’t actually interested in Stassi as he didn’t think she’d be his “cup of tea.”

He explained on Stassi’s podcast: “I was like, ‘The bleach blonde hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs.’ And I was like, ‘She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it. Just not my cup of tea at all.”

But the two then ended up going to the same event together and really hit it off, with Beau saying: “We ended up closing down Mondrian talking. I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody. Just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

They ended up getting married not once, but twice!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau Clark (@thegoodthebadthebogie)



The two ended up having two weddings but their first one in October 2020 actually got postponed due to the pandemic.

But as it turns out they’d secret got married a few weeks earlier, with Stassi revealing on Instagram: “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Married Sept. 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct. 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”

The two then got married again in Rome in May 2022, and have gone on to have two children together.

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