Wait, Kaylee was actually single when she was cast for Temptation Island season two?!

Kaylee walked into Temptation Island with her boyfriend Summit, who she was having commitment issues with. However, it turns out she was actually single when a casting agent first reached out to her about the Netflix dating show, and wasn’t even with Summit.

Basically, Kaylee shared on The Viall Files, which is airing the Temptation Island reunion, that she was initially reached out to as a single. This would have made her a tempter if she was to have gone into it alone, but it was in the middle of an ‘off’ time with Summit.

They had broken up when they reached out, and she decided to respond. However, casting actually reached back out with an opportunity to come onto the show when she had got back together with Summit. She was not really up for it, while Summit was willing to go on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee (@kayleeenneedham)

Kaylee revealed, “He told me that if we don’t go on the show, he’s going to think about it for the rest of his life. I can look in his eyes now and know he loves me wholeheartedly, without a doubt.” Let’s be honest, those two really did win when it came to the show.

The decision to go on the show paid off, because they were the only couple to walk away hand-in-hand. Summit and Kaylee aired their issues out at the final bonfire, with him giving her a key and a dog tag, asking her to move in and get a dog with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee (@kayleeenneedham)

Summit jokily said of the reunion, where they confirmed they are still together, “Every time I start to enjoy my life… THEY DRAG ME RIGHT BACK!” Kaylee wrote, “It’s about damn time.” He also said they haven’t yet got a dog or even moved in together, but want to.

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