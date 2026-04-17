Wait, did Summit just accidentally spill who is still together after Temptation Island?

Summit appears to have accidentally let slip who is still together on Temptation Island, and judging by what he’s said, all the couples that entered the show hand-in-hand are no longer a thing. He could just be joking, especially as he’s always cracking them, but I’m still shook.

After teasing the reunion with the boys in a video, Summit wrote, “It’s too bad all of our ladies left us :(.” Um, excuse me? Most people are shook that Kaylee would have left him, while others are convinced he’s just playing. One person even replied, “Nice try, Mr.”

All the signs point to Kaylee and Summit still being together, with a lot of the girls and guys still hanging out a year on. Kaylee herself even piped up and commented on the boys’ video, “Weird behaviour.” I mean, Kaylee and Summit were recently half-naked in a selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summit Wallace (@summitwallace)

Scarlett shared a video with her co-stars and asked people to guess who is still together now. From the looks of things, it’s Kaylee and Summit, Scarlett and Cole, and Jack and Shyanne, even though Shyanne has been pictured with another guy altogether.

Again though, Summit is joking, because he wrote, “We’re actually all polyamorous.” We all know Xzavier and Sydney were the couple to cross over into new territory, as she dumped Mikey on the show. It looks like they’re also still a couple based on social media evidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

What we do know is Kaylee posted photos on a vacation trip with Summit in August 2025, even though Temptation Island was filmed about a year ago, back in April 2025. So clearly it all paid off, having promised to move in together and get a dog on the show.

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