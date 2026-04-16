Temptation Island’s Mikey breaks silence on what he REALLY thinks of Xzavier and Sydney

He turned up with his girlfriend but she left without him

Mikey agreed to go on Temptation Island with his girlfriend Sydney, but it wasn’t long before he was left in tears and had to watch her walk away with a new guy called Xzavier. He’s now broken his silence on what he really thinks of Mr Steal Yo Girl and his ex.

He joked about how he “didn’t stand a chance because the guy plays guitar” and praised Sydney’s new relationship with Xzavier. Mikey recently wrote on a TikTok comment: “i’m just happy she is happy that’s my best friend !” And even Sydney has said he’s a “great person”.

Mikey also said: “It’s no sides ! i want everyone to support me and sydney ! 🫶🏽 no matter the paths we took !” He also said he wishes the show was staged and wrote: “she had to do what was best for her !! can’t even be mad that s*** was a year ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)

So, it looks like Mikey is well and truly over it and said he’s now healed. He’s an absolute advocate for Sydney, who he appears to be on good terms with. He admitted it was the first time he’d been in love and said: “She is forever my best friend and deserves so much love!”

He also said he “felt bad for himself” and that he was rooting for him and Sydney’s relationship. When someone said he “never stood a chance” when it came to Xzavier, Mikey replied, “THAT MAN PLAYED THE GUITAR!! it was GAME OVER 😔.”

He also said he was “cooked because he didn’t have a guitar” and to be fair, Mikey said he “didn’t give a damn if she had found someone else” on the show. In response to that, Mikey is genuinely happy for her and wrote: “she did & she’s happy ❤️.”

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