My boyfriend broke up with me after watching what Sydney did to Mikey on Temptation Island

Sydney decided to dump Mikey on Temptation Island, which she claim she never had any intention of doing, and left the show with Xavier. As a result, there’s actually real-life people who have revealed they dumped their girlfriends after watching the Netflix series.

Mikey shared a comment from a viewer to his Instagram Story which states: “Bro I broke up with my girl because of you! I was defending you Mike Mike.” And even Mikey is flabbergasted at this confession, and replied back with: “BROOOO WHATTTT.”

The account goes by the name Rich In India and is set to private, with 244 followers on TikTok. And despite the backlash towards Sydney, Mikey said he “can’t even be mad because she done what was best for her” and even admitted they’re still best friends.

She shared in an Instagram Q&A: “I saw things at the bonfire that triggered me and pushed me to focus on myself. Seeing him hurt when I was watching the show hurt me. That was never my intention, but in reality I could not take his feelings as my own anymore.”

Sydney also said she “can’t share her relationship status yet,” even though she’s shared a video with the boys, including Xavier. She also stuck up for her ex and wrote: “Neither one of us should be getting hate. we’re both great people, just not for each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)

Mikey never crossed physical boundaries with any of the single women. At their final bonfire, Sydney says she’s realised her self-worth, and Mikey insists he’s no longer afraid of his own emotions. Both have evolved but Mikey has “grown into a man.”

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