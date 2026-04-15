Leah Kateb finally breaks silence after she’s slammed for ‘pushing queues’ at Coachella

Leah Kateb is now defending herself after she was slammed for allegedly using her Love Island USA fame to push toilet queues at Coachella. It comes after a TikTokker shared a video claiming Leah had “no business” having personal security guards with her.

Since then, Leah has revealed she was advised by Coachella security to use a different bathroom than one people were waiting for, insisting she needed her own security team for her “safety”. She said: “Coachella security was the one who told me to go there.”

She added in a comment: “I’m sure you saw the extra security standing in front of the one I walked into (no line for that one btw!!) let me in. But that didn’t fit the narrative I guess! It’s ok. I was with one person, my cousin, who wasn’t feeling well!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Kateb (@leahkateb)

She added, “As for having security being obnoxious – it’s not! I don’t play about my safety. Many people from LI had security, the Love Island fandom is really insane and on an entirely different scale. Last year, people were grabbing my b**bs and b*tt.”

Leah also said how people were “kissing her on her face and taking hats off” last year, and even grabbing her boyfriend, Miguel. She wrote: “I am a normal human. I don’t think I’m cool or famous, everyone deserves to feel safe and have fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Kateb (@leahkateb)

A TikTokker described Leah as “obnoxious” and alleged: “This girl she literally cut the entire bathroom line of the artist area. She had her security flashing lights at everybody to cut the entire line with her group of friends and pushed to the front when we were all waiting.”

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