Tyson Fury reveals why he has no plans to leave £160 million fortune to his kids

We see inside the chaotic life of Tyson Fury and his seven kids during At Home With The Furys, with the topic of massive paydays coming his way coming up a lot.

Whilst Tyson clearly loves the “ground shaking” numbers he gets, he’s certainly not in need of more money as he’s already worth a whopping £160 million!

And with seven children, you might think he’ll be leaving them a huge inheritance but as it turns out he’s not planning on helping them out financially at all.

During an interview with The Mirror, he revealed: “I want my kids to get their own money, do their own things and be their own people. I don’t believe in just giving all your money to your kids but it will make them weak, spoiled and not value anything, worthless. They’ll end up getting to 35 and never having done anything for themselves, apart from spending dad’s money.

“They’ll be middle-aged looking in the mirror and being disappointed. If I buy my son a Lamborghini as soon as he passes his test, he’ll probably k*ll himself in it.”

Tyson continued: “But he also wouldn’t appreciate it. But if he works hard and gets himself a 2004 Corsa, he will be outside washing the c*** out every day, hoovering it top to bottom. And I will be proud of him because he has done it himself.”

He added: “I will help them with business deals and investments. But I am not a person who will just give everyone an easy life. Hard work, dedication and sacrifice are what make people strive for different things.”

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