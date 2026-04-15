Does this picture show Temptation Island’s Shyanne and Jack’s relationship wasn’t real?

People think Shyanne Blankenship was in a relationship with this huge NFL star’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, and some are even asking if one particular picture shows she and Jack Mason’s relationship wasn’t as real as it seemed on Temptation Island. So, let’s find out.

So what actually happened between Shyanne and Jack on Temptation Island?

During the show, Shyanne and Jack both had trust issues because of past cheating. Things got worse as the series went on in the villas. At the final bonfire, they both decided to leave the island single, although they did say they still cared about each other.

Even after the show, Shyanne and Jack still seem to follow each other on Instagram. They have also appeared in posts together, including ones linked to the show. So, some people think their relationship might not be fully over, even if it looked that way on TV.

Why are people talking about Jackson Mahomes?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)



At the same time, people have been talking about some posts from Jackson Mahomes, who is the brother of NFL player Patrick Mahomes, involving Shyanne.

Basically, in 2024 and 2025, Shyanne appeared in several posts with Jackson. These include an Instagram post from May 2024, where Jack Mason also appears in the second photo, a TikTok from April 2025 with the caption “hard launch”, and an Instagram post from September 2025 with the caption “happy w/ u”.

What’s the deal with the 2024 picture with Jack and Jackson?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)



One 2024 picture has caused even more talk, as it shows Shyanne with both Jackson Mahomes and Jack Mason. There is no proof of anything, but the picture has made people question how the timeline fits together.

So, some people think this shows the relationships may have been more complicated than what we saw on Temptation Island. And they are questioning whether Shyanne’s relationship with Jack was as real as it seemed.

Why does the timeline feel confusing?



According to Cosmopolitan, Temptation Island season two was filmed in August 2025, which is around four months after Jackson’s “hard launch” post on TikTok. So people are confused about how the timing works.

Right now, there is no confirmed explanation from any of them.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Shyanne Blankenship, Jack Mason, and Jackson Mahomes for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.