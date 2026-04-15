Paris Fury originally called off her wedding to Tyson and ended their relationship entirely

Tyson and Paris Fury plan to renew their vows during At Home With Furys, but as it turns out their wedding was actually called off originally due to issues in their relationship.

Paris revealed more about the issues they had whilst wedding planning in her 2021 autobiography. She wanted to get married in November, but their “schedule was thrown into the air” after Tyson missed out on qualifying for the Olympics, and as a result wanted to move the date forward.

Paris, who was just 19 at the time, ended up reaching her “breaking point” as a result of the changes and “split” from Tyson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)



She explained in her book: “My fiancé clearly didn’t understand the amount of planning and organisation that went into a wedding. I was beginning to realise how incredibly impulsive he was, the sort of person who lived life in the moment and liked to make decisions on the hoof.

“In Tyson’s world, our big day could be rescheduled on a whim, just like one of his boxing matches. I was having none of it, though, and refused point blank to change the date.”

Paris revealed that Tyson had no idea how serious she was about ending their relationship, writing: “It was one conflict after another and after an ugly slanging match with him outside Mam’s house, I decided to call time on the wedding and our relationship. He thought I was joking and when I dropped the big bombshell, then he realised I was deadly serious.”

However, the pair ended up rekindling six months after when Tyson realised he couldn’t stand the thought of Paris moving on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)



She continued: “He sent me an emotionally-charged text. He told me he couldn’t believe I’d abandoned our relationship so easily, and he couldn’t bear the thought of me meeting somebody else.

“He ended the message by warning me that if I ever got married, he’d turn up to the church to halt the ceremony. I was furious. ‘You creep,’ I said to myself as I deleted the message. Talk about having your cake and eating it. How dare you.”

But clearly things worked out for Paris and Tyson Fury as they’ve been married since 2008, with the pair renewing their vows during At Home With The Furys.

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