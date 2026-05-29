She’s Jordyn Woods’ younger sister, so let’s meet Calabasas Confidential’s Jodie Woods

If there’s one thing reality TV loves, it’s a rich girl with famous friends, a chaotic social circle, and just enough mystery to keep everyone watching. Enter Jodie Woods, one of the stars of Calabasas Confidential, Netflix‘s new reality series dropping tonight that follows the very glamorous children of LA’s elite.

At just 19, Jodie already has the kind of résumé people twice her age would kill for. She’s an influencer, aspiring musician, beauty collab queen, and younger sister of Jordyn Woods, aka Kylie Jenner’s former best friend at the centre of one of the most dramatic celebrity friendship breakups of the last decade.

She describes herself as ‘the most chill, crazy person’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Woods (@jodiewoods)

According to the show bio, Jodie says: “I’ve been through a lot from a young age, but I’ve never let that change who I am.”

Her official motto is somehow even more iconic: “Life is a runway, and Jodie Woods is ready to walk it alone.”

Main character energy. No notes.

Yes, she’s that Jordyn Woods’ little sister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Woods (@jodiewoods)

Jodie grew up in the middle of one of the internet’s most closely watched celebrity friendship circles. Her older sister Jordyn Woods became globally famous through her friendship with Kylie Jenner before the very public fallout in 2019 changed basically everything overnight.

Watching that happen at such a young age clearly shaped Jodie’s outlook. Speaking to EssenceGU in 2024, she explained: “I just don’t listen to people on the Internet. Like, I know who I am in real life. My family’s got me. I’ve got real ones around me, so I don’t need y’all.”

She’s already richer than most of us will ever be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

According to reports, Jodie’s estimated net worth is already around $2 million, thanks to brand deals, social media partnerships, and genuinely massive engagement online. Not bad for someone who only recently graduated high school.

She’s worked with MAC Cosmetics, Puma, Laneige, and InnisFree, and her MAC lip combo apparently sold out in just two days.

Family means everything to her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Woods (@jodiewoods)

Behind all the glam influencer stuff, Jodie’s had some genuinely difficult experiences too.

Her father, John Woods, who worked as a television sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, died in 2017. Since then, Jodie has spoken a lot about relying on her family support system.

Her mum, Elizabeth Woods, now manages both daughters through Woods Management Group, while Jodie remains incredibly close with her siblings Joshua, John, and Jordyn.

From everything we know so far, Jodie seems positioned as the cast member who’s connected to absolutely everyone but refuses to fully spill the tea herself.

She says she’s “tight-lipped” when it comes to gossip, but this is reality television — nobody stays quiet forever.

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