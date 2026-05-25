Ranked: Here are all the varied ages of the mega wealthy Desi Bling cast

I can't believe how youthful some of them look!

Despite being worth in the millions and billions, most of the Desi Bling cast aren’t even middle aged yet, so let’s have a peek at all of their ages!

8. Iryna Kinakh – 30



Iryna is the wife of Dyuti, although from recent speculation and a lack of social media posts it looks like they might not be together anymore.

She celebrated her 30th birthday in February, writing in a caption: “Feb hit differently this year. Slower mornings. Clearer mindset. Realigned priorities. I’m not chasing — I’m choosing. Peace feels better than pressure. Growth feels better than proving.”

7. Lailli and Alizey Mirza – 30

Given that these two are twins it makes sense that they’re the same age, and like Iryna they recently celebrated their 30th birthday.

6. Tejasswi Prakash – 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)



Tejasswi is one of the most successful and celebrated India accesses as of recent years, and it’s amazing how much she’s achieved at just 32!

5. Adel Sajan – 37

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adel Sajan (@adelsajan)



Adel is another billionaire on Desi Bling, who started his career when he was just 13 before working his way up the career ladder.

4. Satish Sanpal – 40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Sanpal (@satish.sanpal)



Satish celebrated his birthday last September and officially entered his 40s!

3. Karan Kundrra – 41

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)



Karan is also one of the richest cast members on Desi Bling, and is part of the elusive club of billionaires.

2. Dyuti Parruck – 42

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dyuti Parruck (@mrgoldenvisa)



Dyuti turned 42 fairly recently, which means he and Iryna have a whopping 12 year age gap with each other. Still, he’s also one of the richest cast members on the show and has a net worth just behind Rizwan.

1. Rizwan Sajan – 62

Out of all the Desi Bling cast ages, Rizwan is not only the oldest but also the wealthiest out of the whole group.

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